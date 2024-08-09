Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Issued By William Blair

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hayward in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Hayward’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hayward’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

HAYW stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. Hayward has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $284.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hayward by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hayward by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hayward by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Hayward by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $519,855.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,551.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $519,855.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,551.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,599 shares of company stock worth $1,772,672 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

