Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for International Paper (NYSE:IP) Issued By Zacks Research

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for International Paper in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

International Paper Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:IP opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 91.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $26,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $157,386 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

