Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter.

OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of OR stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 251,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 33,198 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,452,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 404,297 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,473,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,046,000 after acquiring an additional 45,866 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 95,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $109,825,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -90.48%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

