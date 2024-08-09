Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Permian Resources Co. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Permian Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.37.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 554,694 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 830,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 78,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

