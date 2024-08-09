Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Poseida Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Poseida Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.95% and a negative return on equity of 97.36%.
Poseida Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 247,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 204,170 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Poseida Therapeutics
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.
