Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Poseida Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Poseida Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.95% and a negative return on equity of 97.36%.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $4.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 247,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 204,170 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Poseida Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.