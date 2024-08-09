Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Superior Group of Companies in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.60 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SGC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 2.3 %

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $198.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGC. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 10,390.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, August 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

