Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Lifted by Analyst

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

DXT has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.75.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

TSE:DXT opened at C$5.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of C$5.13 and a 1 year high of C$6.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.67. The company has a market cap of C$379.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of C$231.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.35 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dexterra Group

In other Dexterra Group news, Director Mary Garden acquired 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$25,347.60. In other news, Director Mary Garden bought 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,347.60. Also, Senior Officer Robert Johnston bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.45 per share, with a total value of C$50,140.00. Insiders have acquired 37,737 shares of company stock valued at $205,740 in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.37%.

About Dexterra Group

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.