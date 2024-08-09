Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Increased by Capital One Financial

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HRTX. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $321.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

