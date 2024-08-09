Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Increased by Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INSP. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.79.

NYSE:INSP opened at $187.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.75 and a beta of 1.31. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 360.1% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

