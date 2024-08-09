Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for kneat.com, inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of kneat.com in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for kneat.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for kneat.com’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.43 million. kneat.com had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 31.19%.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

kneat.com Price Performance

TSE:KSI opened at C$4.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.97. The stock has a market cap of C$385.15 million, a PE ratio of -23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.00. kneat.com has a 52 week low of C$2.68 and a 52 week high of C$4.60.

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

