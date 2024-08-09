Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Newmont Stock Up 2.8 %

NEM stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 3.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.