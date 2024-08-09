Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Decreased by Wedbush

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Omega Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Omega Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

OMGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

Shares of OMGA stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.90. Omega Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,868.35% and a negative return on equity of 136.04%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

