Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Playtika Holding Corp. Raised by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Playtika in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Playtika’s FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Playtika alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLTK. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Macquarie downgraded Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Playtika Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. Playtika has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $10.84.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Playtika by 772.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Playtika by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.