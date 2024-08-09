Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Playtika Holding Corp. Raised by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Playtika in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Playtika’s FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLTK. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Macquarie downgraded Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.
Playtika Stock Performance
NASDAQ PLTK opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. Playtika has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $10.84.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Playtika by 772.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Playtika by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Playtika Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.
Playtika Company Profile
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
