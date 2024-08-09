Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Decreased by Analyst

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.10 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAM

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.