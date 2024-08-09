Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Lifesci Capital (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.96) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.00) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RCKT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.13. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. First Turn Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% in the second quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 560,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 310,119 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 75,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 178,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $228,596.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,000,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $61,700.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,000,411.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $358,654. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

