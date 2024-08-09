Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stella-Jones in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SJ. TD Securities raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.29.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$87.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$82.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$61.85 and a 12 month high of C$98.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$781.85 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 20.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total value of C$309,661.50. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

