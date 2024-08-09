Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Reduced by Analyst

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Tigo Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 18.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Tigo Energy from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Tigo Energy from $4.80 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Tigo Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TYGO stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.85. Tigo Energy has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

