Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $63.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 47.69%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
