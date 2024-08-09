Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WPM. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $63.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

