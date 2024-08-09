Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issued By Barrington Research

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Grand Canyon Education in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.95. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grand Canyon Education’s current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $143.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $107.99 and a one year high of $157.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.76.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $44,529,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 410,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,244,000 after purchasing an additional 176,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 170,956 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 78.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after purchasing an additional 135,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 89.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

