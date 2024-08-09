Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Issued By Zacks Research

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now anticipates that the company will earn $6.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.00. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $22.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.88 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.06.

Shares of HCA opened at $360.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.58 and its 200-day moving average is $326.16. The firm has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $369.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,707 shares of company stock worth $3,793,606 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,989,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,569,000 after acquiring an additional 60,304 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after buying an additional 456,738 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,186,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,181,000 after acquiring an additional 170,560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 57.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,750 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

