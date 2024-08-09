Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

BMRN stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

