Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Enovis Co. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:ENOV)

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Enovis in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Enovis’ current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Enovis’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.13.

Enovis Stock Performance

NYSE:ENOV opened at $43.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50. Enovis has a twelve month low of $39.98 and a twelve month high of $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.99 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enovis by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,786,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,929,000 after purchasing an additional 352,116 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enovis by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 81,294 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enovis by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Enovis by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after buying an additional 665,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Enovis by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

