Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Boosted by William Blair

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Jacobs Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.98 per share.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

J has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $142.26 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.21. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,750. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.