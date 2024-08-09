Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Cut by Analyst

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newpark Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newpark Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NR. StockNews.com raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $647.54 million, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.79. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Newpark Resources by 495.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 179.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

