Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Wynn Resorts, Limited Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Wynn Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now expects that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $76.65 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $110.38. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 2,800.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,381 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 113,334 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 483.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 640.5% in the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 17,498 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.