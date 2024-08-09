Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Qiagen in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Qiagen alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $46.55.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Qiagen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.