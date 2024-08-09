Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Quad/Graphics worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quad/Graphics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 5.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,118,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 61,431 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 246,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QUAD shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Quad/Graphics from $7.50 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Quad/Graphics Stock Performance

NYSE:QUAD opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $240.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $634.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.70 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 26.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Quad/Graphics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.00%.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

