QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Up 2.4%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $164.32 and last traded at $162.49. Approximately 1,946,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,402,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.72.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

The company has a market cap of $183.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total transaction of $1,539,081.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,215 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 34,549 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,478,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

