Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Lowered to $140.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Cowen from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s current price.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $127.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys has a 1-year low of $121.64 and a 1-year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,222.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,715 shares of company stock worth $4,142,951. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,504 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 809,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after acquiring an additional 72,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after acquiring an additional 169,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

