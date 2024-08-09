QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Up 2.7%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 1,421,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,443,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QS

QuantumScape Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 4.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,219,496.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,219,496.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,070,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,333,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.