Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.70

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Quilter Price Performance

LON QLT opened at GBX 139.95 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,472.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08. Quilter has a 52-week low of GBX 75.05 ($0.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 140.40 ($1.79).

Get Quilter alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Quilter to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Quilter to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Quilter

(Get Free Report)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.