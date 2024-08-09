Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.080–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $668.0 million-$680.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $672.0 million.
Rackspace Technology Price Performance
Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $501.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.98.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.
