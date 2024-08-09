Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.02, but opened at $35.56. Rapid7 shares last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 401,849 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RPD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,409,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,429 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,410,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,514,000 after buying an additional 160,531 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,254,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,512,000 after buying an additional 397,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $37,790,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 509,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,087,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

