Raymond James Lowers Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) to Market Perform

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OBDC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE OBDC opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $335,810,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $100,726,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,354,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,197,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,997,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

