Raymond James Weighs in on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Veritas Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

TSE:WPM opened at C$74.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.63. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$52.15 and a twelve month high of C$86.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$76.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$400.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$391.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 53.74%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.02%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total transaction of C$6,934,433.00. In other news, Director George Leslie Brack sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.99, for a total value of C$27,745.60. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total value of C$6,934,433.00. Insiders have sold 151,660 shares of company stock worth $11,281,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

