Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CVS Health (CVS)

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/8/2024 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – CVS Health had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2024 – CVS Health had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,293,299,000 after acquiring an additional 533,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,040,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,048,351,000 after acquiring an additional 184,297 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

