Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Down 6.7%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.59. 985,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,878,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

The firm has a market cap of $825.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.59 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares in the company, valued at $398,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,127 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,173,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 445,486 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,497,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after buying an additional 35,735 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 29,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Redfin by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 417,811 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

