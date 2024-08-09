Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stock Position Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,788,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,848,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,599,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,615,000 after buying an additional 296,941 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,532,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,892,000 after buying an additional 135,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after buying an additional 30,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $180,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE RRX opened at $155.76 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $183.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RRX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

