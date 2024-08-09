Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Flywire Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Flywire in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Flywire’s FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Flywire Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98. Flywire has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flywire by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 54,306 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth $9,505,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Flywire by 671.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,761,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,124,000 after acquiring an additional 243,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

