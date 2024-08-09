Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.10.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $231.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.18 and its 200-day moving average is $215.32. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $192.42 and a 52 week high of $297.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03.

MarketAxess announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in MarketAxess by 30.3% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,425,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,878,000 after buying an additional 564,820 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,535,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,657,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,508,000 after acquiring an additional 290,347 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,134,000 after acquiring an additional 204,660 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7,385.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 159,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 157,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

