Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FlexShopper, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for FlexShopper in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FlexShopper’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for FlexShopper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

FlexShopper Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 13.70. FlexShopper has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $22.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShopper stock. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,629,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. FlexShopper accounts for approximately 3.7% of Waterfall Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Waterfall Asset Management LLC owned 7.53% of FlexShopper as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 64,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,740.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,390,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,917,134.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 211,386 shares of company stock worth $240,518. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

See Also

