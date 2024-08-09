Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hecla Mining’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hecla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HL. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,182.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,019.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,182.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.