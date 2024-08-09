Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RVNC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $2.95 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $308.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.64 million. Research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after buying an additional 328,781 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,237,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 672,803 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 820,587 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

