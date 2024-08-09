Revance Therapeutics’ (RVNC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 306.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,459 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 820,587 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,237,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 672,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 328,781 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

