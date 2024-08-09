Reviewing RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) & Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN)

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) and Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.1% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

RAPT Therapeutics has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enliven Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAPT Therapeutics $1.53 million 53.84 -$116.80 million ($3.07) -0.77 Enliven Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.58 million ($1.93) -11.25

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and Enliven Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Enliven Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RAPT Therapeutics. Enliven Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RAPT Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and Enliven Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAPT Therapeutics N/A -72.61% -62.99% Enliven Therapeutics N/A -28.83% -27.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and Enliven Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAPT Therapeutics 0 9 3 0 2.25 Enliven Therapeutics 0 0 2 1 3.33

RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 863.98%. Enliven Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.93%. Given RAPT Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RAPT Therapeutics is more favorable than Enliven Therapeutics.

Summary

Enliven Therapeutics beats RAPT Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues. Its lead oncology drug candidate is tivumecirnon (FLX475), an oral small molecule CCR4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer. The company was formerly known as FLX Bio, Inc. and changed its name to RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2019. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations. The company is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

