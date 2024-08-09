Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $30.58 and last traded at $30.45, with a volume of 202158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.71 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 522,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 276,898 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth $6,924,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,069,000 after buying an additional 218,864 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 994.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 193,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,081,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,622,000 after purchasing an additional 190,431 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

