Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOI) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:RCOI opened at GBX 0.82 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £744,642.00 and a P/E ratio of 5.79. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a 1-year low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.96 ($0.01). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.89.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Company Profile

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in United Kingdom.

