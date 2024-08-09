Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOI) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2024

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:RCOI opened at GBX 0.82 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £744,642.00 and a P/E ratio of 5.79. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a 1-year low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.96 ($0.01). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.89.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in United Kingdom.

See Also

Dividend History for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOI)

Receive News & Ratings for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.