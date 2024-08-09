Robert Madison Murphy Sells 16,755 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total value of $8,621,117.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,955,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $517.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.57 and a twelve month high of $521.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $479.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 777.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Murphy USA by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.50.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

