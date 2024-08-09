Robert W. Baird Boosts Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $360.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $355.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXON. Barclays upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $368.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.51. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $189.12 and a 12 month high of $371.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 107.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,406,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 238.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,981,000 after buying an additional 346,838 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after acquiring an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,907,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

