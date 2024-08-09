Robert W. Baird Raises Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $96.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 154.91% from the company’s current price.

APLS has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.1 %

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,640,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,277,000 after purchasing an additional 677,098 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,329,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,401,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,750,000 after acquiring an additional 452,753 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 885,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after acquiring an additional 271,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

